MCT launches Alira @ Metropark Subang

PETALING JAYA: MCT Bhd today launched Alira, its latest freehold 5.6 acres residential project spanning over an 88-acre Metropark township.

Registration of interest started in the second quarter of 2021, and at the point of launch MCT achieved 40% take up, where majority of buyers purchased the larger sized units and low-rise villas.

Alira offers resort-style living within a 9.2-acre Central Park and a water spine feature inspired by the Yarra River in Melbourne, Australia and targets those aged 25 to 50, including first-time homebuyers, young working executives, young couples with children, investors as well as buyers from the surrounding areas.

MCT CEO Teh Heng Chong credits the positive response to buyers’ confidence in the location of the property which sits in the mature and centrally located neighbourhood of Subang Jaya, as well as the amenities and accessibility on offer.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has changed our lifestyles. Buyers are now looking for homes that are more spacious and facilities that would appeal to their work-life balance lifestyle. For those who often work from home, there must be a suitable area for uninterrupted work needs which is why for Alira, we reviewed the entire facilities offering taking into account the Covid-19 factor. It is important for us to design homes that meets the current needs and demands of our customers. With the recovering economy coupled with attractive interest rates for housing loan, improved employment rate and government stimulus scheme for business owners, now is the right time to own a home.”

MCT director of sales & marketing Chee Kok Keong shared that with the spatial planning layout, leisure activities and amenities, contemporary living standard as well as the thoughtfully created co-working space; the Phase 1 of the development comprising 492 units is expected to generate a gross development value of RM316.2 million, with prices ranging from RM493,800 and size ranging from 695 to 998 sq ft for the high rise apartment units, and from RM752,800 for the 1,048 sq ft limited edition low-rise villas.

Alira also has ample facilities such as rimless pool overlooking 270 degree open view, hanging lounge net & jacuzzi, martial art corner, Spa Pavilion, co-working space with meeting pods, organic farm and tea garden, Sky Gourmet and others. All units come with kitchen cabinets (inclusive of hood and hob) and air-conditioners, two car park bays and a multi-tier security system. Alira is also a five-minute walking distance to GEMS International School, has direct access from Federal Highway and within close vicinity to MNCs.