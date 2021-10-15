MD Nor steps down as TH chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Md Nor Yusof today resigned as chairman of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), said TH in a statement.

During his tenure, Md Nor had driven efforts to restructure, strengthen governance and financial position of TH as an Islamic organisation responsible for managing the savings of Muslims to perform the haj, it said.

“The total deposits of RM81.14 billion, as of June 30, the highest since the establishment of TH 58 years ago, reflects the high level of trust and confidence the depositors have.

“The board members, senior management and all TH staff would like to thank him (Md Nor) for his constant commitment throughout his three years of service at TH,“ the statement read.