MDCC asks Miti to consult state authorities before approving businesses to operate

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Digital Chamber of Commerce (MDCC) has asked the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) to consult state authorities on the veracity of companies applying for approval to operate under the movement control order (MCO) 3.0.

President Chris Daniel Wong has expressed concern as some non-essential businesses have been given approval to operate during the nationwide total lockdown.

“We have received reports that some non-essential businesses were allowed to operate after furnishing inaccurate information,” he said, adding that MITI should go down to the ground to check whether the applicants were in the essential services category before processing their application.

“While barbershops and hair salons are not allowed to open, manufacturers such as wood processing companies were given approval to operate. I don’t see how these companies can be categorised as essential services,“ he said in an interview with Bernama TV on the “Ruang Bicara” programme last night.

Clearly, by taking such an approach, Wong said the people could see MITI’s transparency and fairness in granting approval to essential businesses to operate.

Until 7.30am on Thursday, a total of 128,150 companies involving 1.57 million employees had obtained approval to operate under MCO 3.0 with strict adherence to the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). -Bernama