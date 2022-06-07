MDEC business mission to Indonesia garners RM100m in digital opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has garnered over RM100 million in qualified digital opportunities through its recent Business Mission to Indonesia.

The Business Mission, which was first conducted since international borders were reopened in March 2022, is an extension of MDEC’s Gateway, Amplify, Investor, Nurture (GAIN) programme, serving to accelerate local technology companies to the global stage.

MDEC chief executive officer Mahadhir Aziz said the Business Mission has allowed MDEC, Malaysian tech companies and other agencies to follow up on opportunities that were first established before Covid-19 lockdowns were imposed.

“Indonesia has been one of Malaysia’s most strategic technology partners, thanks to their fast-growing and innovative digital ecosystem. With this Business Mission, we can explore potential joint projects that will benefit both our countries, as well as Asean as a whole,” he said in a statement today.

Since 2018, MDEC has organised seven Business Missions (three as part of the Digital Export Acceleration Missions, and four under the GAIN Connex Programme), connecting more than 40 Malaysian tech companies to Indonesian partners, with a total opportunity value of more than RM370 million in digital exports.

Owing to the travel restrictions enforced during the Covid-19 pandemic, the programmes for 2020 and 2021 had been shifted online. — Bernama