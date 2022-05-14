MDTCA officer in remand for corruption

GEORGE TOWN: A Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (MDTCA) enforcement officer in Timur Laut here is in remand for four days for alleged corruption involving RM3,000.

Remand order, until May 17, was issued by Magistrate Tunku Intan Nadiah Tunku Mohammed Nazarin for investigation under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

The 48-year-old officer was arrested in Bayan Baru yesterday for allegedly accepting the money as inducement for action not to be taken against the complainant for possession of subsidised liquified petroleum gas (LPG) more than the permitted capacity.-Bernama