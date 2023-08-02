Measures taken to boost tourism products

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Inbound Chinese Association (Mica) is promoting eight tourism products as part of its move to identify and explore market needs.

Its president Datuk Angie Ng said they are Eco-tourism, Leisure tourism, Agricultural tourism, Education tourism, Investment tourism, Malaysia My Second Home, Classic series tourism and Health and Wellness tourism.

She said Mica’s move is in support of Tourism, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Khairul Firdaus, who said his ministry is targeting 15.6 million tourist arrivals with RM47.6 billion in tourism receipts this year.

Khairul said to achieve this, Tourism Malaysia is ramping up its global marketing efforts, including raising Malaysia’s profile in China.

“Malaysia aims to be a major player in tourism by enhancing its offerings to strengthen its appeal as a multi-faceted and multi-destination attraction.

“By doing so, we can better attract travellers, especially those from long-haul markets, who seek greater depth, breadth and value in their travel experience.

“We want to highlight our natural and sustainable side, offering visitors an authentic ecotourism experience.

“This is demonstrated by the launch of the National Ecotourism Plan 2016-2025 with the slogan ‘Tourism Protects, Preserves and Conserves Nature, Culture and Heritage,’” he said at Mica’s Networking Dinner 2023 with industry stakeholders recently.

Khairul also said his ministry and its related agencies were working to ensure that a multitude of world-class programmes, attractions and events are in place.

“We are also mindful of ensuring our tourism infrastructure is in place.

“The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry also hopes industry partners and media friends will support promoting Malaysia to attract foreign and domestic tourists,” Khairul said.

“Our country has everything from beautiful beaches to greenery and even mountains, so we should treasure our assets and expand our market segmentation,” Ng added.

“The year has just started, but Mica has already participated in a roadshow to Hong Kong and Taiwan organised by Tourism Malaysia.

“We are always ready to work hand-in-hand with Tourism Malaysia and are looking forward to being involved in more promotional activities in the future.”

Ng also said Mica is ready to welcome five million tourists this year.

“Our members are committed to moving forward. The government’s support is critical to us too, especially that of the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry and state tourism bureaus.”

She said 2023 is an important year for Malaysia and 2024 will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China.

She urged Mica members to be prepared to welcome even more tourists from that country.