Measures to curb online gambling among focus of Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: Today's Dewan Rakyat sitting will among others focus on enforcement measures and legal actions to curb online gambling.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website the matter is scheduled to be raised by Noorita Sual (PH-Tenom) to the Home Ministry.

In addition, Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut) is slated to pose a question to the Youth and Sports Ministry on the plan to establish cooperation with the Education Ministry in efforts to realise the proposed set up of a sports schools specifically for students with disabilities

Ahmad Hassan (Warisan-Papar) will ask the Human Resources Ministry to state the policies and programmes needed in order to create new sources of income, apart from maintaining the existing jobs available in Sabah.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting which is into its ninth day today will continue the debate session on the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022).

The Bill, tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz on Oct 29, was debated by 42 Members of Parliament last week.

According to the Dewan Rakyat sitting calendar uploaded on the Parliament website, the debate on the Bill at the policy level will continue until this Thursday before the related minister's answer session begins on Nov. 15.

The current meeting of the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled for 32 days until Dec 16.-Bernama