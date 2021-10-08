Mechanic charged with robbing gold shop

KUALA LUMPUR: A mechanic was charged in the Sessions Court here today with committing armed robbery on a gold shop here resulting in losses amounting to RM600,000.

Ahmad Effie Ahmad Shazaki, 26, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Mahyon Talib.

He was charged with two other individuals still at large, with committing the robbery when armed with an axe, hammer and machete at a gold shop at in Wangsa Maju at 4.43 pm on May 16 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 397 of the same law, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, or fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, if found guilty.

Ahmad Effie was allowed bail of RM20,000 and also ordered to report himself at the nearest police station, as well as not to intimidate witnesses in the case.

The court set Nov 24 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Khaliq Nazeri prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.-Bernama