MEDAC introduces MyMall app to reduce costs borne by entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC) will launch the 'MyMall' application which will bring together all e-commerce platforms under the ministry in the near future.

Its Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar(pix)said the app was to help local entrepreneurs including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and hawkers to expand their business market at a lower cost.

“Through this app, we only charge 20 per cent with no hidden charges compared to the current company which charges up to 35 per cent and other charges,” he told a press conference after the MEDAC Appreciation Ceremony 2021.

Noh said the initial launch of the application is expected to be held this month to promote and introduce the app to entrepreneurs and consumers.

Among the e-commerce platforms that will be incorporated in the latest MEDAC app are WarungKu, UDA Angsana Mall, Orderla, Pybli and several platforms under the ministry.

Noh said the initiative, which would house various local products, including food, was aimed at coordinating all platforms under the ministry to facilitate the delivery of information to consumers.

“Maybe with MyMall, issues such as goods being sold at high prices can also be addressed with lower service charges,“ he said.

Commenting on the key performance indicators (KPIs) for the 100-day achievement set, Noh said MEDAC had successfully met the targets in the three set categories.

The three target categories are to rehabilitate affected entrepreneurs and cooperatives through funding assistance including moratoriums, help the unemployed, youths and graduates to venture into entrepreneurship as well as strengthen the resilience of MSMEs through technological adaptation.-Bernama