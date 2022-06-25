MEDAC targets 500 more Coopmart

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC) through the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (SKM) aims to add 500 more Coopmart to enable cheaper goods to be sold to cooperative members and the public.

Deputy Minister Datuk Muslimin Yahaya(pix) said there were currently about 400 Coopmart operating nationwide.

“Cooperatives like Coopmart are very significant because they sell goods at lower prices than the regular market.

“We are targeting cooperatives that have the capability to build a network of Coopmart stores and then offer members and the public lower prices,“ he told a press conference after attending the opening ceremony of the Kelantan-level National Cooperatives Day (HKN) 2022 here today.

The event was officiated by state Industry, Trade, Investment and Entrepreneur Development Committee deputy chairman, Saiful Adli Abu Bakar.-Bernama