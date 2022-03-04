MEDAC tracking down flood-hit entrepreneurs

TANJONG KARANG: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC) is in the midst of identifying entrepreneurs under the ministry who have been affected by the floods in Terengganu and Kelantan.

Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said the data collection process was similar to the one carried out to identify flood victims late last year.

“We have yet to determine (how many), but we have channels to help identify them.

“Among the channels are Tekun Nasional, Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia, hawker associations and also the local authorities.

“Affected entrepreneurs, especially in the East Coast (Terengganu and Kelantan), can inform us through these channels,” he said, adding that they only had to prove that their business suffered losses due to the floods.

Noh said this at a Back-to-School ceremony at the Tanjong Karang Farmers Management Institute today.-Bernama