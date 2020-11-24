Medan 88 EMCO frontliners undergo Covid-19 screening - Police

SEPANG: All 138 frontliners from various agencies involved in the enforcement of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Medan 88, Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, near here, have undergone Covid-19 screening today.

Sepang District Police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said in a statement today that 67 of them were from the Royal Malaysia Police, 19 from the Civil Defence Force, 16 from the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA), 13 from the Sepang District Office, 18 Social Welfare Department personnel and five Information Department employees.

He said Medan 88 was still under the EMCO, which would only be lifted at midnight today.

The government had previously announced that the EMCO in Medan 88 would be enforced between Nov 12 and Nov 25.

He said that since Nov 12, 43 Medan 88 residents who did not return home immediately after knowing that the area would be placed under the EMCO had surrendered themselves.

From the total of 32 men and 11 women, 14 were locals (11 men and three women), 19 Indonesians (15 men and four women), seven Thais (three men and four women) as well as one Myanmar, Indian and Nepalese national. — Bernama