Medan Samudera traders want elected representative to help revive economy

MELAKA: Traders of tourism-based products in Medan Samudera, Bandar Hilir here want their elected representative from the Nov 20 Melaka state election to immediately help them regenerate their income.

They claimed that about 30 traders at Medan Samudera suffered loss of income after they had to shut down their businesses for almost two years following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trader Azahar Johani, 50, said not even the Melaka polls has had a positive economic impact of his business as not many supporters of the political parties “camped” in Melaka since face-to-face campaigning was not allowed by the Ministry of Health and Election Commission (EC).

“If the people have given the mandate, I hope everyone respects that. No matter who is elected, carry out your responsibility of running the state in a trustworthy manner.

“What I hope is that this election will not have a negative impact on our business (if Covid-19 cases were to rise). I also hope the candidate who will represent the Bandar Hilir area will look into reviving tourism-based business activities because we have been negatively impacted for so long,” Azhar, who has been trading in Medan Samudera for the past 18 years, told Bernama.

According to him, most handicraft traders in Melaka, specifically those in Medan Samudera, were facing difficulties getting product supplies especially from Thailand and Indonesia as the borders were still closed.

“We still obtain domestic handicraft supplies and are trying our best to maintain prices. That’s why we hope the situation will stabilise so that, indirectly, we can produce more products and more tourists will converge here,” he said.

Another trader, 45-year-old Nurul Huda Abdullah hoped the elected representative, through the new government that will be formed, would speed up the entrance of outside workers as most traders were facing problems managing their businesses due to a shortage of staff.

“I am also facing problems managing my stall, where I sell traditional food like dodol, cencaluk and inang-inang, due to the shortage of workers. Most youngsters who used to work here have switched to working in factories because we had to shut down our businesses,” she said.-Bernama