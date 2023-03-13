Media Council Bill being studied by KKD, Pro-Tem Committee

KUALA LUMPUR: The draft bill of the Malaysia Media Council which is being updated, will be discussed by the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) with the Pro-Tem Committee soon.

The ministry, in a reply posted on the Parliament website today, said that KKD had held a meeting with the committee on March 1 in order to get further clarification regarding the content of the draft bill from the committee so that it could be more specific and measurable.

“The establishment of the Malaysia Media Council and the proposed bill must take into account the provisions of federal laws as well as existing state laws relating to the media.

“Its roles and functions also need to be clear to ensure that there are no duplication of the legal scope in the establishment of the Malaysia Media Council with the existing legal and regulatory provisions of the government,“ according to the reply.

The ministry said this in response to a question by Tan Kok Wai (PH-Cheras) who wanted to know the progress of the proposed establishment of the Malaysia Media Council and the progress of the drafting of the bill for the establishment of the council. -Bernama