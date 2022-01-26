Medvedev faces Auger-Aliassime in Australian Open quarters

MELBOURNE: US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will battle Felix Auger-Aliassime (4.30pm Malaysian time) for a place in the Australian Open semifinals on Wednesday as he looks to capitalise on the absence of world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and win his second Grand Slam title.

Medvedev, runner-up to Djokovic last year in Melbourne, beat Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals of both last year’s US Open and this month’s ATP Cup, but was cautious ahead of his fourth career meeting with the Canadian.

“Last two (matches) I managed to have the edge on him, but he’s a phenomenal player,” said world No. 2 Medvedev, who has won their three previous meetings.

“It’s the later stages of the biggest tournaments in the world,” he added, referring to the pair's previous meetings. “I think it means that we’re doing a pretty good job in our careers.”

Victory could send Medvedev through to a repeat of last year’s semifinal with world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who must overcome 11th seed Jannik Sinner (12pm) to keep his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title on track.

Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek meets unseeded Estonian Kaia Kanepi (10am), who beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the last 16, while Alize Cornet plays her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal against Danielle Collins (8am). – Reuters