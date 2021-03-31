MEF: Lifting of 30% ruling positive for resuscitating economy

PETALING JAYA: The National Security Council’s (MKN) decision to abolish the ruling that permits only 30% of management staff to work in office in Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) areas would accelerate the regeneration of the Malaysian economy as industries would be operating at full capacity beginning on Apr 1.

MEF President Dato’ Dr Syed Hussain J.P., in response to the announcement on the matter by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) YB Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Tuesday, said the decision augurs well with employers as most of them are still struggling to resuscitate their businesses.

“The decision to remove the 30% limitation for management staff to work in office is a positive step and we hope that the situation would soon be able to return to business as usual.”

Notwithstanding, Dato’ Dr Syed Hussain also urged employers to be strictly mindful of the established Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to prevent any new Covid 19 workplace cluster and to stop the spread of Covid-19 at the workplace.

“As responsible employers, we must take all the necessary steps to ensure that the workplace environment is free of contamination as this concerns the safety and health of the employees, and not to mention the negative impact to business,” he said.

“It is in the interest of employers that effective policies and safeguards be put in place, such as the Safe@Work programme that is being implemented by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

“The Safe@Work programme places workers based on ‘Safe Work Bubble’ which isolates close contacts among workers at their accommodation, work place as well as workers’ vehicles.

“Such arrangement would enable the employer to continue operations without serious disruptions and at the same time prevent the formation of new Covid-19 clusters.

“But presently, the voluntary Safe@Work programme is only open to the manufacturing sector and its related services.

“In moving forward, we hope that the government would be able to extend the Safe@Work programme to employers in all sectors of industry.”

He said though 100 per cent of employees would be allowed to be present at the workplace beginning on Apr 1, employers may consider allowing certain employees to work-from-home based on the nature and requirements of their job.

For further information, contact the MEF Secretariat at 03-7955-7778 or fax 03-7955-9008 or email mef-hq@mef.org.my.