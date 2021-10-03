MEF: Proposed new conditions for recruitment of foreign workers may stifle economic recovery

PETALING JAYA: The proposal to require employers to obtain a Certificate of Accommodation (CA) from the Labour Department prior to recruitment or renewal of temporary foreign worker permit (PLKS) from the Immigration Department is impractical and may stifle government efforts to mobilise the private sector as the nation’s engine of growth for economic recovery.

Expressing this, the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) said it understood that the proposal, put forth by the Immigration Department, was based on the requirements for employers to comply with the Employees’ Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodations and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

MEF President Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said the proposed requirement would pose difficulties and complications for application to recruit foreign workers and renewal of PLKS besides causing further delays in the approval process which will cause disruptions in business continuity.

“There seems to be lack of coordination between the local authorities, the Labour Department and other relevant authorities like the Fire Department on matters relating to approval of workers’ housing that resulted in difficulties for employers to obtain Certificate of Completion & Compliance (CCC) from local authorities and CA from the Labour Department,” he said in a statement today.

“Recruitment of foreign workers is essential for manpower planning in industries that require them since local workers are uninterested in such work.

“As such, speedy approval for PLKS by the Immigration Department is of paramount importance to enable the companies to plan their operation to meet demands for products and services from clients.”

He said MEF was of the view that a Letter of Undertaking by companies to comply with Act 446 should be sufficient as prerequisite requirements for approval of PLKS.

“In the event such companies fail to comply with the undertaking, appropriate action may be taken against them,” Syed Hussian said.

“The approach taken by the Immigration Department, the Labour Department and other relevant departments should facilitate rather than prohibit or restrict employers from doing business.

“Instead, MEF proposes the setting up of a one-stop centre comprising the Immigration Department, the local authorities, the Labour Department and other relevant departments so that employers’ applications for PLKS would be facilitated.

“The one-stop centre should assist employers to apply for the CCC, CA and PLKS with a view to speed up the application and approval process from the relevant agencies.”

Syed Hussain also raised the issue of the high cost to employers to provide housing for workers in accordance with Act 446.

“Act 446 was implemented during Covid-19 when most employers faced a lot of challenges trying to meet such housing standards requirements under the new Act,” he said.

“The authorities should give adequate time for businesses to stabilize and gradually comply with the full requirements of Act 446.

“We thank the government for engaging with industry groups at various platforms and we hope our views and recommendations would be considered positively.”