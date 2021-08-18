MEF thanks caretaker PM, looks forward to engage with new govt

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has expressed hope that the new government will engage it and the industry to ensure that all policies and procedures are business-friendly and able to encourage more investments into the country.

MEF expressed its gratitude to Caretaker Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and members of his past Cabinet for allowing companies classified as non-essential under Phase 1 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) to resume operations beginning on Aug 16.

“We thank the government for responding positively to our pleas to allow the small operators such as car wash, barbers, saloons and gift shops in the Klang Valley to open,” its president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said:

“This has provided much relief to the SMEs and micro enterprises that were classified as non-essential under Phase 1 of the NRP, and MEF is grateful for this.

“MEF also recognises the past government as industry-friendly where there was constant engagement with all industry stakeholders on the needs of the business sectors.”

Syed Hussain said MEF had access to many high-level platforms that were established such as the National TVET Council (MTVET), the National Employment Council (NEC), including the Economic Recovery Council.

“These engagements were supported with the provisions of financial aid to employers and the rakyat with implementation of strategic initiatives such as Prihatin, Penjana, Pemerkasa, Laksana and Pemulih that supported business continuity, job creation and livelihoods.

“In particular, MEF appreciates all the efforts and assistance provided by the Ministry of Human Resources and its agencies including SOCSO, HRDF and EIS that was spearheaded by Datuk Seri M. Saravanan for the benefit of employers and employees.

“The Ministry of International Trade and Industry also played an integral role in managing the Covid-19 SOP and the PIKAS public-private collaborative effort to encourage vaccination among private sector employees,” he added.