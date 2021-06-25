MEF wants creative arts industry to be allowed to operate during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has requested the government to allow the arts and creative industries to operate during the implementation period of the Movement Control Order.

Its executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan(pix) said it was important to ensure the economic sustainability and survival of artists severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Of course, every industry needs to be vigilant so as not to be infected with the virus but the operations need not be stopped.

“If all members of the industry comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) outlined by the government, then arts activities cannot be said to be the cause of Covid-19 infection,“ he said while appearing as a guest on the ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme entitled 'PKP 3.0: Survival Anak Seni' (MCO 3.0: Survival of Artists) which was broadcast live via Bernama TV yesterday.In this regard, Shamsuddin said the government or the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) needs to issue a clear SOP so that artists can be active again to generate their income.

He also urged that arts activists and players be given the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible. -Bernama