Melaka cops nab 68 individuals in crackdown on illegal gambling

MELAKA: Melaka police detained 68 individuals, including nine women, from Feb 1 to 28 under their Op Limau operation to nab people involved in illegal gambling activities.

State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said they were caught in 11 raids in three districts while gambling in houses and shops.

He added that during the period, police also seized RM24,852 in cash and gambling tools in the raids.

“The ongoing raids at targeted locations are being carried out to curb gambling activities especially during festive seasons,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Sukri said Mahjong Pit and Gin Rummy were among the most popular gambling activities detected during Op Limau. — Bernama