Melaka Deepavali Festival 2022 targets 30,000 visitors

MALACCA: The state government is targeting 30,000 visitors for the Oct 8-24 Melaka Deepavali Festival 2022.

State Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Committee chairman VP Shanmugam said various programmes have been arranged, including the setting up of stalls, to facilitate the Hindu community prepare for this year’s festival.

“A total of 50 tents for the Deepavali Bazaar have also been set up in Jalan Bendahara as we seek to help small entrepreneurs revive their businesses which have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic the last two years.

“The stalls will sell clothes, accessories, delicacies such as ‘murukku’, sweets and so on for visitors to make early preparations and celebrate this year’s Deepavali with joy,“ he told reporters today.

Shanmugam said other activities have also been planned, such as daily shows by artistes and cultural performances at the main stage in Padang Nyiru from Oct 18.

Elaborating, he said that the ‘Little India’ area would also be decorated with lights and ornaments to brighten up the atmosphere of this year’s festival of lights, which will be celebrated on Oct 24.

“We believe that this programme will also directly add value to tourism activities and, in turn, attract more tourists to the state,“ he said.-Bernama