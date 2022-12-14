Melaka dept heads warned for failing to show serious performance

MELAKA: Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) has issued a warning and pledged not to compromise with any heads or officers of state departments who failed to display commitment in their performance.

He said the poor performance has indirectly affected elected representatives in resolving problems faced by the people.

“I have mentioned in the assembly that those who do not want to work, please go elsewhere.

“Do not trouble assemblymen who are trying to settle the problems of the people including not answering telephone or message,” he said when winding up the debate on Budget 2023 at the Melaka State Legislative Assembly meeting here today.

Sulaiman (BN-Lendu) said among other problems identified were heads of departments who failed to attend meetings or sent representatives to resolve matters relating to the people’s grievances.

“I was also affected at the office of State Legislative Assembly Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) where the officer entrusted did not attend a meeting, and did not even have the minutes of the meeting as the representatives kept changing.

“All these are burdening elected representatives who in the end, could not make the decision,” he said.

In this regard, 26 assemblymen passed the 2023 Supply Enactment Bill tabled on Monday.

The two assemblymen absent from today’s meeting were Datuk Muhamad Jailani Khamis (BN-Rembia) and Siti Faizah Abd Azis (BN- Sungai Rambai).-Bernama