Melaka election: PH has idea on who to field: Adly

MELAKA: Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) has an inkling on the choice of candidates for the upcoming state election, its chairman Adly Zahari said.

He said Melaka PH had already made early preparations for the 15th General Election (GE15) and will now use those preparations for the state election.

“As it (state election) has come earlier, we will finalise (the list of candidates). Just wait another day or two. Whatever decided at the state level will be then submitted to the next level,” he said when contacted here today.

Adly described the decision by the Election Commission (EC) to hold the Melaka state election as a ‘hasty’ move, but added that PH is ready for any eventuality.

The EC today announced that Nov 20 has been set as polling day for the Melaka state election. Nomination day is Nov 8 and early polling will be held on Nov 16.

The Melaka state assembly was dissolved on Oct 4 after four representatives withdrew their support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The four former assemblymen are Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas).

He said the roll comprises 482,550 regular voters, 10,191 military personnel and their spouses, 2,349 police personnel and 106 absent voters who are overseas.

Asked on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the polls, Abdul Ghani said voters were encouraged to cast their ballots according to recommended time slots to prevent too many people from gathering at polling stations.

“We will issue the proposed times for voting through our system just like the MySejahtera application. Voters should avoid going out all together in the morning. If possible, let senior citizens vote in the morning and the younger people in the afternoon.

“We have strict SOP at polling centres; Conditions on vaccination, wearing of face masks, practising physical distancing and the like,” he added.

He said the guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 would be based on the recommendations and advice of the National Security Council, Health Ministry and police.

