Melaka election: Still early for poster war

MELAKA: The poster war in the Melaka state election among contesting parties has yet to pick up even though the Election Commission (EC) has announced the polling day on Nov 20.

An observation by Bernama found that the flags of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) were only seen in several areas such as Masjid Tanah, Lendu and Tanjung Kling.

Apparently, parties are taking a wait-and-see approach on campaign standard operating procedures (SOP) which is expected to be issued by EC soon.

The cautious move was adopted as several flags had been taken down by local authorities.

Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) president Datuk Shadan Othman said putting up party flags and posters would only be allowed after the nomination of candidates is completed.

“We expect the poster war to start after the nomination of candidates as it is stipulated in the regulation,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The flags and posters put up now are in private premises such as the respective operations rooms but MPHTJ would be firm if such promotional materials are obstructing the path of the people.

“Several days ago, we had to take down party posters installed on prohibited areas such as traffic light poles, lamp posts as well as being nailed on roadside trees. We consider these as obstructing traffic flow and endangering the public,” he said.

Shadan also reminded all parties to comply with the by-laws stipulated by local authorities when putting up their campaign materials.

“Among them is the need to get a permit and pay the specific fees before being allowed to set up flags and posters in public places and we will not hesitate to take stern actions against offenders,” he said.-Bernama