Melaka election: Will voters go for fresh faces?

MELAKA: One is never too young to lead. That best describes the desire of the local community who want to see fresh faces for the Melaka State Election to lead the land of Hang Tuah to a better level.

Most of the voters, regardless of age, met by Bernama in the Bandar Hilir, Sungai Rambai, Bukit Katil, Ayer Molek, Bukit Baru, Duyong, Asahan, and Rim state constituencies unanimously share this sentiment.

Bukit Katil voter, Jayaletchimi Sanmugam, 54, said she believed that by giving opportunities to young people to govern the state, Melaka would have various achievements in the future.

“These young people should be given a chance because they have new opinions and ideologies compared to the old people, but that does not mean the old people should be marginalised, instead they should work together in governing Melaka.

“Regardless of race, I believe young people can do something,“ she said.

Melaka has 28 state constituencies with a total of 495,196 registered voters where 240,530 or 48.57 per cent are men and the remaining 254,666 or 51.43 per cent, women.

Bukit Baru state constituency voter, Molly Ang, 63, said young candidates are seen as being more determined to fight for the people at the government level.

“In this modern age, we need young people to take part in efforts to voice the opinions and problems of the people better. For me, young people can carry out their responsibilities well without thinking only of their own interests,” she said.

Molly hopes critical issues in Melaka such as floods would be the main agenda of the new government.

Rim state constituency fresh voter, Putra Dzul Azlan Zulkarani, 22, thinks that young or old candidates are not a measure but having the people's interests at heart is what the people want.

“This is the first time I am voting. I will vote for a representative who cares about the people and is not power-hungry. I will definitely reject those who are self-centred even if they are young,” he said.

Putra Dzul Azlan hopes that the formation of the new Melaka government after this will perform well and not sell empty promises to the people.

The Melaka state election will feature 112 candidates in total with eight per cent of candidates aged 18 to 29 years (9 people), aged 30 to 39 years 18.8 per cent (21 people), 31.3 per cent (35 people) aged 40 to 49 years, 12.1 per cent (36 people) aged 50 to 59 years and 9.8 per cent (11 people) aged 60 years and above.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the voting date for the Melaka election on Nov 20 following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.-Bernama