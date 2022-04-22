‘Melaka for Malaysian 1.0’ to boost tourism industry

MALACCA: The Malacca government, through Tourism Melaka, has introduced the ‘Melaka For Malaysian 1.0’ campaign to further revive the tourism sector and attract more tourists to the state.

State Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis said through the campaign, Malaysians would have the opportunity to holiday in Melaka with various special offers, including 21 attractive tourism packages, at a price as low as RM69 per person.

“In addition, there are 40 tourist accommodation premises including five-star hotels, budget hotels, resorts, chalets and home stays that provide discounts of up to 50 per cent..

“Discounts of up to 50 per cent are also offered to tourists to explore the attractions in Malacca at more affordable prices, apart from the buy one ticket, free one ticket offer,“ he said in a statement here today.

Muhammad Jailani said discounts of up to 30 per cent are also provided at 30 restaurants and cafes participating in the Melaka For Malaysian 1.0 campaign and the vouchers, which are valid until Dec 31, could be obtained at Tourism Malacca counters.

Meanwhile, he said the state government also planned to organise 61 tourism events this year with 12 of them being major events.

They included Our Heritage Carnival on May 27 to 29, the Melaka Flower Festival on July 23 to 30, the Melaka International Air Carnival (KUAM) on Sept 24 and 25 and the Melaka Fiesta on Dec 31, he said.

He said the Tourism Promotion Division at the Melaka Chief Minister’s Department would also organise the Melaka Tourism Semarak Festival Roadshow, to begin in Johor Bahru and would continue to Perak, Kuala Lumpur, Kedah, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Kelantan, Sabah and Sarawak.-Bernama