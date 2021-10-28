Melaka Forestry Dept targets to plant 100,000 trees by year end

MELAKA: The Melaka Forestry Department is targeting to plant about 100,000 trees by the end of this year under the Malaysia Greening Programme: 100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign which was launched nationwide since early January.

Its director Khirun Nizam Abdul Rahim (rpt: Khirun Nizam) said that as of yesterday, a total of 17,455,690 trees were successfully planted and recorded in the Malaysian Greening Programme application involving various species in the effort to protect and preserve the country's forest treasures.

“Initially we targeted 200,000 trees to be planted this year but due to the (Covid-19) pandemic, the number had to be reduced but we believe we can achieve the target based on the efforts and support of various parties who also contribute in tree planting activities such as government departments and agencies, local authorities (PBT) and non -governmental organisations (NGOs).

“Besides that, we are also holding a restoration programme involving permanent forest reserves and will plant 20,000 trees in the Bukit Sedanan Forest Reserve in November,“ he told reporters after attending the “Pembudayaan Integriti-Hijaukan Bumi Kita” programme organised by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the department in Alai here today.

Also present was Melaka MACC director Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Shahril Che Saad.

At the event, 54 trees were planted, namely Gelam, Tembusu Padang and Bintagor trees to mark the 54th anniversary of the MACC's establishment.

Khirun Nizam said most of the trees planted in Melaka were of the Meranti and Keruing types in the forests while in the urban areas, it involved landscape and shade trees.

“Currently, the ​​permanent forest reserve area in Melaka is about 5,199.49 hectares or three per cent of the state’s area and this area is preserved for various purposes such as water catchment, land protection, flood control, recreation, research and so on,“ he said.-Bernama