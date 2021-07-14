Melaka gov't comes to aid of homeless couple, Muslim convert

MELAKA: The swift action by the Melaka government managed to help a married couple and a Muslim convert who had been squatting behind a shop in Batu Berendam here.

Muhammad Ayyad Abdullah, secretary of the community affairs department of the Melaka Chief Minister's Office, said they came to know about the situation around midnight and found the trio had been sharing the spot, which was covered with blankets that acted as shade, for over a month.

He said the state government would help find more comfortable accommodation and provide suitable jobs for the married couple who were forced to survive in such a squalid situation after being evicted from their rented home.

“The 56-year-old convert who was living with the couple was handed over to the Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM) for placement at the Balai Islam Balai Panjang.

“The state government will always help those in need to ensure they are taken care of,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Nor Hasidah Norsurah, 27, said she and her husband, Zaini Mohd Amin, 37, were forced to live in such poor conditions as they could not afford their rent after losing their sources of income.

She said they had lived at the Taman Merdeka Permai flats but were evicted as there were new tenants coming in.

“I previously worked as a shop assistant with a daily wage of RM40, while my husband, who has asthma and was injured in an accident, can only collect recyclable materials due to his poor health.

“It is very hard and disheartening to have to live this way but I am very thankful that we have managed to get the proper care,” she added.

Nor Hasidah said with a more comfortable new place, she and her husband hope they can build a better life and secure jobs to ensure their continued survival.

She said they would be moving to a rented house in Tambak Bugis, Telok Mas and were offered jobs at a nearby fruit farm. -Bernama