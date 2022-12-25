Melaka Governor receives Harimau Malaya jersey

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka, Tun Mohd Ali Rustam was presented the new national football squad jersey by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin during the second Group B game of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2022 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.

According to a post on FAM Facebook today, the Harimau Malaya jersey completed with name and number was FAM’s appreciation of Mohd Ali for his support of national football.

Mohd Ali also witnessed and cheered the national squad under coach Kim Pan Gon to trounce Laos 5-0 in the clash yesterday.

Also present at the match which drew almost 30,000 fans was Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Hamid.

After two games, Malaysia are leading Group B with six points, while Vietnam and Singapore who have played one match each shared three points and Myanmar and Laos have yet to garner any points.

The national team will be meeting Vietnam in the third outing at My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi on Tuesday before hosting Singapore at Bukit Jalil in the last group match for a slot in the semi-finals.-Bernama