Melaka has potential to become agro-tourism hub for fig farming in Malaysia

ALOR GAJAH: Melaka has the potential to become an agro-tourism hub for organic fig farming in the country, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix).

He said the 8,000-square-foot farm, here, which so far has 1,500 fig trees, is set to be the largest fig producer in Melaka.

“This is a new product for Melaka and it has the potential to boost the agro-tourism sector in the state.

“The plan to add 10,000 trees of different fig varieties will be able to bring positive returns and impact to the sector,” he said when met by reporters after launching MBS Agro Farm and Fig Valley in Solok Duku, Masjid Tanah, here today.

Sulaiman said the farm could also serve as a training hub for those who are interested in learning more about how to grow fig trees, which originated in the Middle East and West Asia. -Bernama