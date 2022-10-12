Melaka intensifies development of green culture

MELAKA: The state government, through the Melaka Green Technology Corporation (PTHM), will intensify the development and green culture through various programmes towards becoming a sustainable state.

State Education, Technology and Telecommunications Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin said one of them was through the installation of the solar system at mosques.

“The use of renewable energy sources through solar panels has also been carried out at several government buildings and hope this can be widened to private-owned buildings and housing through the ‘Net Energy Metering’ scheme,” he told reporters at the presentation of the Melaka Green Award 2022 last night.

The event was also attended by PTHM chief executive officer Datuk Dr Abu Bakar Mohd Diah.

Rais said at the grassroots level, the Melaka Eco-Schools Programme had been introduced and implemented in 131 schools.

The state government, he said, was aiming for 100 schools to receive the Green Flag recognition under the Eco-Schools programme by 2035.

On the Melaka Green Award, he said, it was held to give recognition and appreciation to departments and agencies that are committed to practicing green initiatives in preserving the environment.

Meanwhile, Universiti Teknikal Malaysia (UTeM) Smart Environment Centre won two gold medals for the green innovation and green culture categories.

Its director, Associate Prof Dr Musthafah Mohd Tahir regarded it as a recognition for it to continue with the green initiatives.

“UTeM has implemented many programmes pertaining to green technology, such as energy efficiency, which has successfully recorded energy consumption savings of RM9 million within six years,” he added.-Bernama