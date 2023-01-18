Melaka JPJ inspects 28 express buses in Op TBC 2023

MELAKA: Twenty-eight express buses at six depots in the state have been inspected by the Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ) in an operation in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Melaka JPJ director Muhammad Firdaus Shariff said the operation codenamed Op Tahun Baharu Cina (TBC) 2023 was conducted to ensure that the safety standards for the vehicles were adhered to.

He said through the operation, various technical aspects including tyres, signals, the brake system, light reflectors were looked into to ensure they were roadworthy, in addition to inspections of documents such as permits and road tax.

“The operation which began on Jan 14 is also held to ensure that all express bus drivers do not have outstanding summonses and so far, no compound has been issued,” he told reporters after the operation in Malim last night.

Muhammad Firdaus said throughout the Op TBC period, JPJ personnel would be stationed at bus terminals in Melaka to carry out inspections on all express buses entering and leaving the state.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 1,004 vehicles were inspected and action was taken against 180 of them for various offences in Op Pra TBC from Jan 14 to yesterday.

“Among the highest traffic offences recorded were using an expired motor vehicle licence, no insurance coverage and driving or riding without a licence,” he said. -Bernama