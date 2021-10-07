Melaka PH has no plans to seek audience with King : Chairman

MELAKA: Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) has no plans to seek an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah so far regarding the dissolution of the Melaka State Assembly, said its chairman Adly Zahari(pix).

In a statement on his Facebook today, Adly said PH's main focus now was to bring the dissolution of the state assembly to court to dispute the process and facts of the dissolution.

Yesterday, former Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee was reported to have said that 15 former Melaka assemblymen would go to Istana Negara (in Kuala Lumpur) today to hand over a memorandum to His Majesty regarding their dissatisfaction over the dissolution of the state assembly.

The Election Commission (EC) received an official notification regarding the dissolution of the 14th Melaka State Assembly on Oct 4 from assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, following the Umno-led state government losing its majority in the state legislature.

The state election has to be held within 60 days from the date of dissolution of the State Assembly.-Bernama