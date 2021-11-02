Melaka police deny double standards in issuing of compounds

MELAKA: Melaka Police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali has clarified that there was no double standards involved regarding the compound notices issued to three individuals and the programme organiser of a political party recently.

He said action was taken under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) which prohibits public gathering.

“In fact, police had advised the (political party’s) programme organiser not to continue with the programme, which could cause a public gathering, thus resulting in there being no physical distancing, and it is also related to the state election,” he told a press conference at the Melaka Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

He was commenting on DAP veteran politician Lim Kit Siang's claims that the authorities practised double standards in issuing a RM10,000 compound to a political party although it held a 'mobile’ political ceramah without the physical presence of members of the public in Melaka last Saturday (Oct 30).

Elaborating, Abdul Majid said the compound, which was issued under Act 342, also did not refer to any party but the individuals who did not comply with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP).

“(We) were manipulated as if we (police) issued the compound against the party. We never issued a compound to any party, we only issued them to individuals who committed the offence. So, the public must understand this and don’t link our enforcement to any parties,” he said.

Asked about a political party which carried out ceramah using a modified lorry, Abdul Majid said the programme clearly breached the rules and the organiser was issued with a RM10,000 compound.

“Allegations that there were no crowd or SOP violations at the programme is also not true. We have evidence both from video clips and photographs from our field officers and action was only taken after we had carried out our investigations.

“As such, I ask that individuals who doubt the action taken to come and discuss the matter. We will clarify the action taken and, if they are still dissatisfied, they can submit an appeal to the Ministry of Health (MOH). Don’t confuse the people through social media,” he said.

He said that overall a total of RM18,000 worth of compound notices were issued while six investigation papers had been opened since Oct 24 to individuals who violated Act 342 and would be referred to the state prosecution office soon for further action.

Meanwhile, Abdul Majid explained that approval for obtaining permits to hold election ceramah and campaigning would be based on the announcement by the Election Commission (EC).

“We are waiting for the SOP from the EC and, as far as we know, all ceramah during the campaigning period (previously) required such a permit,” he said. -Bernama