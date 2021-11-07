Melaka police deny viral claims of border closure for state election

MELAKA: Melaka police have denied claims that they would close the state borders for 15 days in conjunction with the state election, which went viral on social media.

State police chief, Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali, said that the purported standard operating procedure (SOP), which had gone viral since this afternoon, was fake and edited from the previous Sabah state election SOP. The matter was now being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Melaka police are still waiting for the SOP related to the Melaka state election from the Election Commission (EC) and the National Security Council (MKN).

“People are asked not to easily believe dubious information on social media and are asked to contact the Melaka police operations room if they need clarification,” he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

The viral statement claimed that the Melaka state borders would be closed for 15 days, from the day before the nomination day until polling day on Nov 20, 2021, including roadblocks, that would be implemented by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The EC has set the voting date for the Melaka polls on Nov 20 while the nomination day is on Nov 8 and early voting on Nov 16, following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew support for Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali’s leadership.-Bernama