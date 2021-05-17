Melaka police issue 44 compounds worth RM154,500 for SOP violations

MELAKA: Melaka police have issued 44 compounds worth RM154,500 for various violations of the standard operating procedure (SOP) under Movement Control Order 3.0 since May 12 until noon today.

Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said from the total, 28 compounds were for not observing physical distancing, entertainment centre activities (one), premises operating beyond the permitted hours (five), illegal interstate travel (seven) and traveling in a vehicle with more than three persons (three).

“The highest compound issued was RM25,000 for operating beyond the permitted hours involving an entertainment centre.

“On the overall, the level of SOP compliance by the people in the state was at 98% and monitoring would continue to be carried out including house-to-house,” he said when met by reporters at Melaka police contingent headquarters here today.

He said apart from that, Melaka police also received 6,366 applications for interstate travel but only 6,065 permits were approved in the period.

He said 76,022 vehicles were inspected at roadblocks around the state during the period and 111 of them were told to turn back. — Bernama