Melaka police receive two reports on candidates bringing supporters to nomination centre

ALOR GAJAH: Melaka police have received two reports on candidates bringing supporters to two nomination centres today.

Melaka deputy police chief Datuk Razali Abu Samah(pix) said the reports involved Dewan Kompleks at the State Legislative Assembly Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) in Tanjung Bidara here and Kompleks Komuniti Desa (KKD) Telok Mas in Melaka Tengah.

“There were 20 to 25 supporters gathering about 100 meters from the nomination centres but were told to disperse by policemen on duty.

“A coordination of duty order has been issued that police report should be made on any parties bringing supporters to the nomination centre,” he said.

He told reporters while inspecting the nomination of candidates at Dewan Kompleks Japerun in Tanjong Bidara here today.

Dewan Kompleks Japerun in Tanjung Bidara is the nomination location of candidates Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh of Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Hassan of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

In Kompleks Komuniti Desa Telok Mas in Melaka Tengah, the nomination of candidates for the seat of Telok Mas involved Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen of PN, Muhammad Ariff Adly Mohammad (Independent), Datuk Ashraf Mukhlis Minghat (PH) and Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman (BN).

The Election Commission set today as nomination day while polling day for Melaka election is on Nov 20 and early voting on Nov 16 following the dissolution of the State Assembly on Oct 4 when four assemblymen withdrew their support for the chief minister.

Melaka has 28 state constituencies and 495,196 registered voters with 240,530 or 48.57 per cent of the voters men and the remaining 254,666 voters or 51.43 per cent women.-Bernama