Melaka police record factory management statement over viral video

MELAKA: Melaka police yesterday recorded a statement from the management of a factory in the Ayer Keroh industrial area, in connection with a video which went viral, believed to be of the factory workers, who were wearing pink bracelets, violating the quarantine order.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the video featuring several men, believed to be foreigners, coming out of their homes to buy groceries at Taman Ayar Keroh Height here.

“Police have received a report relating to the video, which went viral on the WhatsApp application, at about 1.50 pm yesterday and based on the recording, it was believed that there was a violation of standard operating procedure.

“Therefore, the human resource manager of the factory was called to the Melaka Tengah district police headquarters to record a statement and obtain further details of the employees involved, to assist in the investigations,” he said in a statement here today.

He said that the initial investigation found that the foreigners involved were workers at the factory, and only just recently ordered to wear the pink bracelets. They were in the process of being sent back to their respective hostels to undergo quarantine.

He said the case was being investigated under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (Movement Control) Regulations 2021.

In the meantime, Afzanizar urged the public, especially those who were placed under quarantine, continued to comply with the instructions and stayed at home.-Bernama