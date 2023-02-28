Melaka police seize 3.16kg Syabu from two jobless drug traffickers

MELAKA: Melaka police detained two drug traffickers and seized 3.16 kilograms of Syabu worth RM114,668 after raiding a condominium in Tanjung Kling on Feb 23.

Melaka police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said both the drug traffickers, aged 24 and 35, were detained at 3.30 am when police raided their condominium unit which is believed to have been used as the base for packing the drugs.

Zainol said during the raid, police also seized valuables worth RM 21,763 and cash RM13,000 from the two suspects.

“Based on information received from members of the public, investigations and surveillance was carried out on the syndicate that is believed to have been actively involved in drug trafficking since June last year and police believe the drugs seized from the duo was meant for distribution in Batu Pahat and Johor Bahru.

“Initial investigations revealed that both the suspects were jobless and also had previous criminal records. The drugs seized can fix the addiction of 15,820 drug addicts,” he said in a statement, here today.

He added that both the suspects were positive for methamphethamine and would be remanded for seven days and the case investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act which carries the death sentence upon conviction.

Zainol also urged those with information to contact the Melaka Narcotics Division hotline at 012-2087222. -Bernama