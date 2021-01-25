Melaka police seize 54 kg of syabu worth over RM2 mln

MELAKA: Melaka police seized drugs believed to be syabu weighing 54.52 kilogrammes (kg) and worth RM2.08 million in four separate raids in Melaka Tengah district, last Thursday.

State police chief, Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said six men aged between 32 and 49, including two Indonesians, believed to be active in the crime involving a syndicate since two months ago, were arrested.

He said their trafficking activity was uncovered about 9.15 pm when a police patrol team saw a suspect hurriedly transferring something from a Mercedes-Benz car boot into a Volkswagen Passat that was driven by the suspect in front of a row of shops in Taman Pantai Emas, Batang Tiga.

“He then sped off with the patrol team giving chase but eventually lost the sight of him, so they turned back and inspected the Mercedes-Benz.

“In this car, they found two sacks containing 24 plastic packets and a zipped bag with seven plastic packets believed to contain syabu weighing a total of 33.04 kg and worth RM1.24 million,“ he told a news conference at the Melaka police contingent headquarters, here, today.

Abdul Majid said from the discovery of the drugs and further investigation, police managed to track down and arrest the first suspect at an apartment in Klebang and seized what was believed to be syabu weighing 21.38 kg and worth RM840,000.

He said this resulted in three more arrests, namely, of the second suspect at a condominium in Klebang, two more at a hotel in Ujong Pasir and two Indonesians at a condominium in Cheng.

“The four local suspects are unemployed and have criminal records, while the two foreigners are fishermen from Pulau Rupat. The urine tests conducted found all of them to be positive from methamphetamine.

“Police also seized a fishing boat with no registration number, two motorcycles and four cars believed to be used in the drug smuggling and trafficking,” he added.

According to Abdul Majid, the seized syabu which could be for almost 150,000 addicts was believed to be brought into Melaka before the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) 2.0 and the suspects were using Melaka at the transit point for international trafficking of the drug.

The six suspects are being remanded for seven days until Jan 27 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama