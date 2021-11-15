Melaka polls: 13 independents pledge not to betray voters if they win

MELAKA: Thirteen independent candidates contesting in the Melaka State Election under the Gagasan Bebas (alliance of independent candidates) umbrella have officially signed statutory declarations (SDs) pledging that they would not betray voters’ mandate if they win.

Gagasan Bebas secretary Mohammad Zaki Omar said other than that, should the grouping succeed in building a coalition to form the next state government, it would table an enactment bill to force assemblymen to vacate their seats if they switched allegiances with the aim of toppling a duly elected government.

“If anyone violates it (enactment), the assemblyman will be given three days to vacate the seat or face legal action,“ he told reporters when met here today.

Touching on campaigning, he said everything was going smoothly with the candidates using various means including social media to woo voters in their respective constituencies.

“Even though we place importance on these SDs, efforts to reach out to the voters are still being carried out because we want the voters to understand that we are fighting for the political stability of Melaka.

“As for our manifesto, we plan to unveil it tomorrow and for us, it is not too late even though polling day is only a few days away (on Saturday),“ he said.

Twenty-two independent candidates are in the fray in 16 of the 28 seats up for grabs and the 13 took the step of forming an alliance for a show of strength. The 22 independents are competing against 90 candidates from three big coalitions - Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan- and two small parties in vying for the 28 seats.

The candidates in Gagasan Bebas are Ariff Adly Mohammad (Telok Mas); Mohd Zahar Hashim (Sungai Udang); Abdul Hamid Mustapah (Bukit Katil); Ahmad Muaz Idris (Ayer Molek); Datuk Kamisan Palil (Kuala Linggi); Datuk Dr Norazlanshah Hazali (Serkam).