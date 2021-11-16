Melaka polls: BN's Zahari pledges to solve flood problem in Durian Tunggal

ALOR GAJAH: Solving the perennial flood problem in the Durian Tunggal constituency is among the priorities of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Zahari Abd Kalil if he is given the mandate in the Melaka state election on Nov 20.

The 48-year-old native of Kampung Beringin said his plans to solve the problem include flood mitigation and drainage projects as well as rehabilitation of rivers identified as the cause of floods after heavy rains.

“Flash floods have become an annual affair which burdens the people because many settlements are located in low-lying areas near rivers. However, efforts will be made to overcome the problem.

“This problem will be settled in stages to ensure the projects can be completed on time,” he said in an interview today.

Zahari, an entrepreneur who used to be a youth activist, also wants to focus on uplifting the standard of education among youth by turning community halls in Durian Tunggal into tuition centres.

Zahari said BN has a good chance of wresting back Durian Tunggal, which was lost to Pakatan Harapan (PH) by just 763 votes in the 14th general election (GE14).

“BN has been working hard and has never stopped working in the area to look after the people’s welfare,” he said.

Durian Tunggal is witnessing a four-cornered fight involving Zahari, Perikatan Nasional's Ja'afar Othman, incumbent Datuk Mohd Sofi Abd Wahab of PH and independent candidate Mohd Erfan Mahrilar.

Early voting was held today and polling is on Nov 20 for the state polls, which were called following the dissolution of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.-Bernama