Melaka polls: Candidates should seize opportunity provided by RTM: Reezal Merican

JASIN: All candidates in the Melaka state election should seize the opportunity provided by the government to use the Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) platform to introduce themselves to the people, said Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican(pix).

Reezal Merican, who is also Housing and Local Government Minister, said the move was a positive development in the country’s democratic system.

“Thank you Tan Sri Annuar Musa as the (Communications and Multimedia) Minister for such a commendable move.

“I would like to encourage all candidates in the Melaka state election to seize this opportunity so that they can be better known by the people,” he said here today.

On Saturday, Annuar said the government will allow RTM to air posters and biodata of all candidates contesting in the Melaka polls from Nov 14.

A total of 112 candidates are qualified to contest in the election, comprising 28 each from Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan, five from Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), one from Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (IMAN) and 22 independent candidates.

The Election Commission has set Nov 20 as polling day for the Melaka state election, with early voting on Nov 16 following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew their support for the Chief Minister.-Bernama