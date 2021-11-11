Melaka polls: Dr Muhamad Akmal in politics for wider access to community

MELAKA: When Barisan Nasional candidate for Merlimau state seat, Dr Muhamad Akmal Salleh(pix) was posed the question if being a doctor in serving the community was not enough for him, he said entering politics will enable him to serve more people.

He said the decision to enter the political fray was to allow him to be directly involved in decision making process and provide better services to a wider group in the community.

“Yes, doctors serve the community and that should suffice, but if a ‘makcik’ (elderly woman) cannot afford medical treatment, I am able to help give her free medical consultation which would otherwise cost RM50 or RM100, not only for that one time, but continue to serve her and her grandchildren as well.

“It is different in the world of politics as we are the decision-makers, and we can implement policies that not only benefit that elderly lady but so many others as well,“ he said during an interview in the special programme, “Bicara Melaka” over BN COMMS Facebook.

According to the 33-year-old, he entered politics to channel his youthful energy to serve the community.

Dr Muhamad Akmal served for two years as a medical officer at Merlimau Health Clinic and went on to open his own 24-hour practice in the area.

“My life is in Merlimau. My parents are also here, so everything for me is in Merlimau,“ said Dr Muhamad Akmal, a graduate from a Russian medical university.

The Jasin Umno Youth chief and Melaka Umno Youth vice chief had a year ago mooted the idea of having free ambulance service for the poor.

Dr Muhamad Akmal one of the young candidates in the Melaka state election is up against the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Azrin Ab Majid and Perikatan Nasional's (PN) Abd Alim Shapie.-Bernama