Melaka polls: PAS to contest using PN logo, ensure no three-cornered fights

MELAKA: Melaka PAS will abide by the decision of its central working committee to contest the Melaka state election on Nov 20 under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) logo.

Melaka PAS commissioner Datuk Kamarudin Sidek said this was to ensure there would be one-on-one contests in an effort to prevent a Pakatan Harapan (PH) victory.

“So, PAS has made its stance... in a three-party meeting (previously), agreeing to one-on-one contests and maintaining the status quo on the seats... and I can give an assurance that if a seat was won by Umno in the 14th General Election (GE14), then it cannot be contested by PN.

“Meaning, if any party from PN, for example Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia), also contests a seat which Umno had won, then PAS will not hesitate to support Umno for that seat and vice-versa.

“For seats won by Bersatu, Umno cannot contest... if they (Umno) do, we (PAS) will support Bersatu... meaning we respect, so there is no issue I feel... (the) goal (remains) one versus one (with PH),” he said when contacted by Benama today.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang(pix) announced yesterday that the party would use the PN logo for the Melaka polls after the matter was approved during the PAS Central Working Committee’s meeting.

Meanwhile, Kamarudin said Melaka PAS would contest seats won by PH in GE14 in the Melaka polls this time so as to avoid three-cornered fights.

“PAS will contest seats won by PH. Meaning we will not meddle with Umno’s seats, we will not meddle with Bersatu’s seats,” he said.

In GE14, BN won 13 out of the 28 Melaka State Legislative Assembly seats, namely Kuala Linggi, Tanjung Bidara, Ayer Limau, Lendu, Taboh Naning, Asahan, Sungai Udang, Pantai Kundor, Ayer Molek, Rim, Serkam, Merlimau and Sungai Rambai.

DAP, meanwhile, won eight seats - Gadek, Pengkalan Batu, Ayer Keroh, Kesidang, Kota Laksamana, Duyong, Banda Hilir and Bemban - while PK won three seats in Rembia, Machap Jaya and Klebang.

Bersatu and Amanah each won two seats, namely Paya Rumput, Telok Mas, Durian Tunggal and Bukit Katil respectively whil PAS failed to win any of the 24 seats it contested.

Meanwhile, PN Information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said in a statement that the coalition welcomed the decision taken by PAS and described it as reflecting the solid spirit of consensus among the PN parties.

“Facing the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and efforts to revive the country’s economy, Perikatan Nasional is determined to mobilise the unity to ensure the stability of the government and continuity of the implementation of policies and initiatives for the socio-economic benefit and prosperity of the country,” he said.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also PN election director, said the party was confident that the people of Melaka were mature and wise to support PN, which always prioritised unity and prosperity of the people.

The Election Commission has set the nomination date for the Melaka state election on Nov 8, followed by early voting on Nov 16 and polling date on Nov 20.

The election is being held following the dissolution of the Melaka State Assembly on Oct 4, when four state assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The four were Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Bebas-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas).-Bernama