Melaka polls: PH pledges to focus on land reclamation, sea embankment issues

MELAKA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will pay special attention to sea embankment management issues to ensure they are carried out sustainably and prudently if it is given the mandate to form the new state government in the Melaka polls on Nov 20.

Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari said this included thoroughly reconsidering all land reclamation and sea embankment projects in the state to ensure their implementations are suitable with current development requirements as well as in accordance with the “Maju Bersama Harapan” action plan.

“For example, the implementation of the Melaka Waterfront Economic Zone (M-WEZ) development project covering development until the south of Melaka is not feasible because it is actually an important area for fishing and livestock activities, which is an important source of food for the people in the state.

“When PH ruled the state for 22 months, we decided to stop all sea embankment projects in the state. These sea embankment projects must be carried out in an orderly manner according to the approved plan to avoid depreciation and excess against reclaimed land,” he told a press conference in Graha Amanah Bukit Katil here today.

Adly, who was also the former Melaka Chief Minister, said through the plan, PH would focus on efforts to improve the well-being of the people, empower the economy and implement administrative reforms in the state, including overcoming flood problems in the state.

“We are committed to overcoming this problem and pledge to resolve it in the next five years by ensuring all resources are properly mobilised in that time frame. This includes creating wetlands and retention ponds to ensure the proper channeling of water.

“That is among the issues we have highlighted today and I believe Melaka should propel forward by planning for the future to provide prosperity and stability to the state and country,” he said.

On Nov 10, PH unveiled its election manifesto containing three core areas focusing on welfare, prosperity and stability, with six strategies abd 32 initiatives as an action plan for the Melaka state administration.

The Election Commission has set Nov 20 as polling day for the Melaka state election, with early voting on Nov 16 following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew support for the Chief Minister.-Bernama