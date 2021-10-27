Melaka polls: PN to field quality candidates: Wan Saiful

MELAKA: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) will field experienced individuals and new faces as the party’s candidates for the Melaka state election on Nov 20.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Information chief, Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan(pix), who confirmed the matter, said that the agreement was reached as a result of discussions with the PN component parties.

PN coalition comprises Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Parti Progresif Sabah (SAPP).

“We will offer quality candidates. Most importantly, our candidates are (those) who have integrity, with no history of malpractice, and are proven committed to serving the people of Melaka.

“We will ensure that they bring prosperity to the state of Melaka and not build an empire of personal wealth,” he said through the WhatsApp application to Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Wan Saiful, through a post on Facebook, said that the coalition would campaign using online media platforms and print media, in an effort to ensure that the people get information.

It followed the move by the Ministry of Health (MOH), which imposed a ban on any election-related activities, gatherings or social events, including the organisation of election machinery launching ceremonies, effective Oct 25 to Nov 27.

“Online and print media will be our main platforms and we will provide appropriate information activities to reach out to voters. At the same time, I ask the authorities to refine the implementation mechanism of the SOPs (standard operating procedures),” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the nomination date for the Melaka polls as Nov 8 while the polling date will be Nov 20.

The state election will be held following the dissolution of the Melaka State Assembly on Oct 4, when four assemblymen withdrew support for the leadership of Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.-Bernama