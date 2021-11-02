Melaka polls: Use of PN logo will not affect PAS-Umno ties: Melaka Umno

MELAKA: PAS’ move in using the logo of Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the Melaka state election on Nov 20 will not affect its ties with Umno in Muafakat Nasional (MN).

Instead, Melaka Umno deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad said Umno would continue finding ways and means to collaborate with PAS for the benefit of all Muslims in the country.

“Umno will not severe its ties with PAS. We may not know why they decided to take that move but we believe all members of PAS were also hoping to find a good meeting point between PAS and Umno in ensuring the wellbeing of Muslims especially the Malays in the country,” he said when met after the launch of Melaka Historical City Council Smart Traffic Control System here today.

Yesterday, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang announced that PAS would use the PN logo in the Melaka polls after the matter was approved during the PAS Central Working Committee’s meeting.-Bernama