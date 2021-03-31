Melaka records 35 investment fraud cases in first three months this year

MELAKA: The Melaka Police Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) recorded 35 cases of investment fraud over the first three months this year, involving losses of up to RM1.1 million.

Its chief, Supt E. Sundra Rajan, said two cases were reported yesterday alone, involving a 68-year-old retiree and a 27-year-old pharmacist with total losses of RM102,350.

Sundra said the retiree was introduced to the bitcoin investment ‘opportunity’ by a friend in early June 2019 and was promised a profit in just 45 days.

“The promise of making a profit in just 45 days made by the group leader really attracted the man’s attention and he started making his first investment of RM2,200.

“On Aug 27, 2019, he met with the suspect to sell his share, but the latter lured him to buy more bitcoin at RM43,000, which he paid in two transactions to an account number given by the suspect. This time, he was promised a daily profit of RM400,” he said, adding that the victim finally realised he was cheated and lodged a police report yesterday.

In the pharmacist’s case, Sundra explained that he had fallen victim to a non-existent investment link, Euro-Asia Trade, which he received from a friend through the Wechat app.

“Interested, the man made his first payment of RM1,000 on March 4 through a money transfer to a given account number and received RM3,000 in return, which was credited to his account,” he said.

He said that between March 6 and 21, the victim made eight other transactions totalling RM57,150 to multiple account numbers given by the suspect, but did not receive anything in return which prompted him to lodge a police report.

“Both cases are being investigated. The police also advised the public to check any dubious telephone or account numbers at http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule or download the CCID Check Scammer app to avoid falling victim to such scam,” he added. — Bernama