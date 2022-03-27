Melaka river lights project to boost revival of visual arts: Mayor

MELAKA: The River Lights project will serve as a platform for the revival of visual arts in Melaka after nearly a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, said Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) mayor Datuk Zainal Abu.

He said thus far the project had managed to gather more than 30 artists from various mediums such as sculpture, weaving, light and stage performances.

“Many thought that this is just the instalment of lighting along the banks of the Melaka River, but it is not. We present the contemporary art of lighting in the form of sculptures,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the opening ceremony of the Earth Hour programme and the River Lights Project which was officiated by the state Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman, V.P Shanmugam, here last night.

He said the MBSB was confident that the project would inspire creative artists in the state to return to work, producing more unique designs and performances for visitors.

He said the River Lights project at the SDG Park in Jalan Melaka Sentral here consisted of the installation of interactive sculpture art and a multi-art outreach programme inspired by the Melaka River, which is based on water as a source of life and communication.

For example, the Hope sculpture and lighting installed on the banks of the Melaka River Phase II, demonstrated the social history of Melaka being blended creatively, interactively and presented in vibrant colours.

Zainal said apart from the River Lights project, the SDG Park will also serve as a venue for buskers to perform, thus attracting more tourists to the location, especially on weekends.

“There are more programmes are being line-up including adding sculptures, in collaboration with creative operators such as the Cultural Economy Development Agency (CENDANA) the pioneer of the Art in The City programme, the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia and Think City.

“We will do it continuously. This area will provide a new space for members of the public and foreign tourists to wind down, especially ahead of the endemic phase,” he said.-Bernama